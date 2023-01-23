Nogales pushes over Vail Cienega 52-41

Nogales had its hands full but finally brushed off Vail Cienega 52-41 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 23.
Last season, Vail Cienega and Nogales faced off on January 20, 2022 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Nogales faced off against Catalina Foothills and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Desert View on January 17 at Tucson Desert View High School. Click here for a recap.
