Nogales smashes through Tucson Rincon 48-22

Nogales offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Rincon during this 48-22 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 22.
The last time Tucson Rincon and Nogales played in a 52-39 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, Tucson Rincon squared off with Catalina Foothills in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
