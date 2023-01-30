 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nogales triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Desert View 42-9

Nogales left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Tucson Desert View 42-9 on January 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Nogales and Tucson Desert View squared off with January 24, 2022 at Tucson Desert View High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Tucson Desert View faced off against Sierra Vista Buena . For results, click here. Nogales took on Vail Cienega on January 23 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News