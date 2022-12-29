Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro tacks win on Tucson Empire 62-17

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro turned out the lights on Tucson Empire 62-17 in Arizona girls basketball on December 29.
Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Empire squared off with December 28, 2021 at Tucson Empire High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 17, Tucson Empire squared off with Tucson Amphitheater in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
