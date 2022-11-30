 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: San Simon punches through Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 33-4

San Simon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 33-4 at Tucson Arizona School For The Deaf & Blind on November 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, San Simon and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off on December 7, 2021 at San Simon School. For more, click here.

