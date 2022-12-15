Over and out: Tucson Desert Christian punches through Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 53-6

Tucson Desert Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 53-6 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Duncan and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind took on Duncan on December 1 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. Click here for a recap
