 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Tucson Desert Christian punches through Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 53-6

Tucson Desert Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 53-6 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Duncan and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind took on Duncan on December 1 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News