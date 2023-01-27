Over and out: Tucson Pueblo Magnet punches through Tucson Cholla 62-25

Tucson Pueblo Magnet controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-25 win against Tucson Cholla during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Cholla squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tucson Cholla High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Cholla faced off against Nogales and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Sahuaro on January 19 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
