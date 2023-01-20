 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patagonia Union finds its footing in sprinting past Tucson The Gregory 54-17

Patagonia Union offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson The Gregory during this 54-17 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 20.

In recent action on January 12, Patagonia Union faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Tucson The Gregory took on San Simon on January 14 at San Simon School. For a full recap, click here.

