Patagonia Union unloads on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 61-11

Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind got no credit and no consideration from Patagonia Union, which slammed the door 61-11 in Arizona girls basketball on January 30.

