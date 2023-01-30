Patagonia Union unloads on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 61-11

Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind got no credit and no consideration from Patagonia Union, which slammed the door 61-11 in Arizona girls basketball on January 30.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Tucson The Gregory . For a full recap, click here. Patagonia Union took on Tucson The Gregory on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…