Patagonia Union unloads on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 61-11

Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind got no credit and no consideration from Patagonia Union, which slammed the door 61-11 in Arizona girls basketball on January 30.

In recent action on January 25, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Tucson The Gregory . For a full recap, click here. Patagonia Union took on Tucson The Gregory on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. For results, click here.

