Peoria Centennial delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucson Marana 47-41

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Peoria Centennial did just enough to beat Tucson Marana 47-41 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Marana and Peoria Centennial squared off with December 20, 2021 at Peoria Centennial High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 16, Tucson Marana squared off with Winkelman Hayden in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
