Phoenix Day School For The Deaf rides to cruise-control win over Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 32-5

Phoenix Day School For The Deaf handled Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 32-5 in an impressive showing at Phoenix Day School For The Deaf on January 14 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Phoenix Day School For The Deaf and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with December 11, 2021 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind last season. For a full recap, click here.

