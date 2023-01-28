Phoenix Day School For The Deaf slips past Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 28-25

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Phoenix Day School For The Deaf nipped Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 28-25 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Phoenix Day School For The Deaf and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind played in a 49-18 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf and Phoenix Day School For The Deaf took on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on January 14 at Phoenix Day School For The Deaf. For more, click here.
