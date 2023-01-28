 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phoenix Day School For The Deaf slips past Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 28-25

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Phoenix Day School For The Deaf nipped Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 28-25 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

The last time Phoenix Day School For The Deaf and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind played in a 49-18 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf and Phoenix Day School For The Deaf took on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on January 14 at Phoenix Day School For The Deaf. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News