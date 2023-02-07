No quarter was granted as Phoenix Horizon Honors blunted Tucson St. Augustine Catholic's plans 45-29 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…