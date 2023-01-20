 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phoenix Horizon Honors dismantles Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 56-28

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Phoenix Horizon Honors' performance in a 56-28 destruction of Tucson St. Augustine Catholic during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

Recently on January 12, Tucson St Augustine Catholic squared off with Tempe Prep in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Courtney Ramey discuss the Wildcats' win over USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News