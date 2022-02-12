 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pima Fort Thomas hammers Tucson Desert Christian into submission 64-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pima Fort Thomas broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-23 explosion on Tucson Desert Christian for an Arizona girls basketball victory on February 12.

Recently on February 5 , Tucson Desert Christian squared up on Show Low Cibecue in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

