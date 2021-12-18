Pinole Valley darts by Tucson Pueblo Magnet in easy victory 58-29

Pinole Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 58-29 win against Tucson Pueblo Magnet in California girls basketball action on December 18.
Recently on December 13 , Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared up on Casa Grande Vista Grande in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
