Powerhouse performance: Sahuarita roars to big win over Sahuarita Walden Grove 62-30

Sahuarita swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Sahuarita Walden Grove 62-30 in Arizona girls basketball action on January 19.
Last season, Sahuarita and Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with February 7, 2022 at Sahuarita High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 12 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
