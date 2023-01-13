Powerhouse performance: Thatcher roars to big win over Tucson Sabino 56-11

Thatcher showed no mercy to Tucson Sabino, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-11 victory at Thatcher High on January 13 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 6, Thatcher squared off with Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.
