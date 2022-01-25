Powerhouse performance: Tucson Salpointe Catholic roars to big win over Tucson Cholla 84-7

Tucson Salpointe Catholic didn't tinker around with Tucson Cholla. an 84-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on January 11 at Tucson Cholla High School. For more, click here.
