Putting it all together: Sahuarita overwhelms Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 46-24

Sahuarita didn't tinker around with Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian. A 46-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Arizona girls basketball action on December 23.
In recent action on December 18, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Chandler Valley Christian on December 18 at Chandler Valley Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!