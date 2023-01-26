Putting it all together: Tucson overwhelms Tucson Marana 53-21

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tucson did exactly that with a 53-21 win against Tucson Marana in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 19 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.
