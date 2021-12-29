 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putting it all together: Tucson Sahuaro overwhelms Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 54-22

Putting it all together: Tucson Sahuaro overwhelms Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 54-22

Tucson Sahuaro's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-22 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 29 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 20 , Tucson Sahuaro squared up on Glendale Raymond S. Kellis in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News