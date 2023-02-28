The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Tucson Pueblo Magnet topped Gilbert Mesquite 52-48 in OT on Feb. 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sahuaro. For results, click here.

