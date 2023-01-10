Rio Rico chalks up convincing victory over Sahuarita Walden Grove 56-23

Rio Rico's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Sahuarita Walden Grove 56-23 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 53-19 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 28, Rio Rico squared off with Catalina Foothills in a basketball game. For more, click here.
