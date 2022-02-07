Rio Rico escapes Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 49-43

A tight-knit tilt turned in Rio Rico's direction just enough to squeeze past Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 49-43 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 1, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on February 1 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!