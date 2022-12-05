Rio Rico makes Tucson Palo Verde Magnet walk the plank 48-19

Rio Rico's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet during a 48-19 blowout in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 5.
The last time Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Rio Rico played in a 40-29 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
