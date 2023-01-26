Rio Rico manhandles Tucson Amphitheater 40-20

Rio Rico's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Amphitheater 40-20 at Tucson Amphitheater High on January 26 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Rio Rico and Tucson Amphitheater squared off with January 20, 2022 at Rio Rico High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Douglas and Rio Rico took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 19 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
