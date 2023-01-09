 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rio Rico thwarts Tucson Amphitheater's quest 45-32

Playing with a winning hand, Rio Rico trumped Tucson Amphitheater 45-32 at Rio Rico High on January 9 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Rio Rico and Tucson Amphitheater faced off on January 20, 2022 at Rio Rico High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 28, Rio Rico faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Amphitheater took on Douglas on January 3 at Douglas High School. For results, click here.

