Ruh-Roh, Douglas shuts down Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 70-29

Douglas painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's defense for a 70-29 win for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Douglas faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro took on Tucson Cholla on January 5 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For more, click here.
