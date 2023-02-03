Safford pushed past Tucson Sabino for a 66-47 win in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 3.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Safford faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 27, Safford faced off against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet . For more, click here. Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 27 at Tucson Sabino High School. For a full recap, click here.
