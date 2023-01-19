Safford imposes its will on Tucson Empire 55-11

It was a tough night for Tucson Empire which was overmatched by Safford in this 55-11 verdict.
Last season, Safford and Tucson Empire faced off on February 4, 2022 at Safford High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Safford faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Empire took on Thatcher on January 12 at Thatcher High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.