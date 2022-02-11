Safford knocks out victory on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 53-35

Safford handed Tucson Palo Verde Magnet a tough 53-35 loss in Arizona girls basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Safford faced off against Tucson Empire and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson San Miguel on February 5 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For more, click here.
