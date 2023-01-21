Safford overpowers Tucson Catalina in thorough fashion 66-26

Safford offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Catalina during this 66-26 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Safford and Tucson Catalina squared off with December 3, 2021 at Safford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Safford faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 13 at Tucson Catalina High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.