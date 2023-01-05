Sahuarita claims gritty victory against Douglas 52-48

Sahuarita didn't flinch, finally repelling Douglas 52-48 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Sahuarita and Douglas faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sahuarita High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Sahuarita faced off against Avondale Westview and Douglas took on Tucson Sunnyside on December 29 at Douglas High School. For more, click here.
