Mighty close, mighty fine, Sahuarita wore a victory shine after clipping Rio Rico 42-36 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Sahuarita and Rio Rico faced off on January 17, 2022 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . For more, click here. Rio Rico took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 26 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.