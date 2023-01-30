Sahuarita flies high over Tucson Amphitheater 59-17

Sahuarita lit up the scoreboard on January 30 to propel past Tucson Amphitheater for a 59-17 victory on January 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball action
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . Click here for a recap. Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 24 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.