 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sahuarita flies high over Tucson Amphitheater 59-17

Sahuarita lit up the scoreboard on January 30 to propel past Tucson Amphitheater for a 59-17 victory on January 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball action

Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . Click here for a recap. Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 24 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News