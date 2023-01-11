 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sahuarita staggers Sahuarita Walden Grove with resounding performance 57-21

Sahuarita showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sahuarita Walden Grove 57-21 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

The last time Sahuarita and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 56-22 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 5, Sahuarita squared off with Douglas in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

