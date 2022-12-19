Sahuarita Walden Grove flies high over Tucson Tanque Verde 43-22

Sahuarita Walden Grove gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Tanque Verde 43-22 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High on December 19 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 14 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
