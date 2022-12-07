Sahuarita Walden Grove pours it on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 70-41

Sahuarita Walden Grove showed top form to dominate Tucson Palo Verde Magnet during a 70-41 victory at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Douglas and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 2 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap
