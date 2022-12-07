 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sahuarita Walden Grove pours it on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 70-41

Sahuarita Walden Grove showed top form to dominate Tucson Palo Verde Magnet during a 70-41 victory at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on December 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Douglas and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 2 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News