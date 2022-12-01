Sahuarita Walden Grove soars over Tucson Empire 56-23

Sahuarita Walden Grove showed top form to dominate Tucson Empire during a 56-23 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 1.
Last season, Tucson Empire and Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with February 2, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
