Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but San Simon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-15 explosion on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in Arizona girls basketball action on February 1.
The last time San Simon and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind played in a 39-1 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Phoenix Day School For The Deaf. For results, click here.
