San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills hustles by Sahuarita Walden Grove in victory 37-23

Stretched out and finally snapped, San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills put just enough pressure on Sahuarita Walden Grove to earn a 37-23 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 29.

