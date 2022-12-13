Sells Baboquivari imposes its will on Tucson Desert Christian 58-21

Sells Baboquivari showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson Desert Christian 58-21 on December 13 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Sells Baboquivari squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
