Sells Baboquivari stretched out and finally snapped Tucson Desert Christian to earn a 42-30 victory for an Arizona girls basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Sells Baboquivari faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 30, Tucson Desert Christian squared off with Elfrida Valley Union in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.