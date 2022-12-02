Shaken, not stirred, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro cracks Sahuarita Walden Grove 70-44

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro earned its community's accolades after a 70-44 win over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on November 30, 2021 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
