Shaken, not stirred, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian cracks Tucson Empire 66-7

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dismissed Tucson Empire by a 66-7 count in Arizona girls basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Empire faced off on February 11, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Florence and Tucson Empire took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on December 29 at Tucson Empire High School. For a full recap, click here.
