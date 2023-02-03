Tucson Salpointe Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Nogales in a 64-40 cavalcade in Arizona girls basketball on February 3.
The last time Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Nogales played in a 52-22 game on January 31, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 30, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Tucson Pueblo Magnet . For a full recap, click here. Nogales took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 27 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For results, click here.
