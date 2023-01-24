Sierra Vista Buena explodes past Tucson Sabino 57-24

Sierra Vista Buena flexed its muscle and floored Tucson Sabino 57-24 on January 24 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sabino played in a 58-54 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Sabino took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 18 at Tucson Sabino High School. Click here for a recap.
