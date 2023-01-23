Sierra Vista Buena mollywopps Tucson Desert View 56-15

Sierra Vista Buena earned a convincing 56-15 win over Tucson Desert View during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 12, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Desert View took on Vail Cienega on January 17 at Tucson Desert View High School. For more, click here.
