 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sierra Vista Buena mollywopps Tucson Desert View 56-15

Sierra Vista Buena earned a convincing 56-15 win over Tucson Desert View during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 12, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Desert View took on Vail Cienega on January 17 at Tucson Desert View High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News