Sierra Vista Buena survives competitive clash with Tucson Sunnyside 57-50

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sierra Vista Buena wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-50 over Tucson Sunnyside in Arizona girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Sunnyside took on Rio Rico on January 14 at Rio Rico High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!